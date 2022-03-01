Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.84

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $928.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.