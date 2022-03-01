Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.84

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $928.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.73.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
