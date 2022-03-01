Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

STRNY stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. 6,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

