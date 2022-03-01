Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Shadows has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $108,029.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

