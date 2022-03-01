Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$430,568.93 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at C$356,274.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$879.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,282.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,661.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$752.00 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market cap of C$110.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

