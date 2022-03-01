Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 608.0%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 608.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,333. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

