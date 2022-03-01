Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 1,600.0%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,061,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
