Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Increases By 1,914.8%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 1,914.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

