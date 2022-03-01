Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 5,100.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
