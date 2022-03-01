Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rises By 860.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 860.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 298,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

