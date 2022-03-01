Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Grows By 648.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 648.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

