Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Grows By 648.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 648.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Loncor Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncor Gold (LONCF)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.