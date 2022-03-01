Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Declines By 98.0%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

