Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 97.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,052. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.
