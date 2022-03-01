Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 97.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,052. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.