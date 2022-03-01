Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Rises By 537.9%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 537.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PSAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,666,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

