Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Rises By 537.9%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 537.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,666,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSAG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

