Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Increases By 586.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 586.3% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RCRUY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 910,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.39.
About Recruit
