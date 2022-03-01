Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Increases By 586.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 586.3% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 910,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Get Recruit alerts:

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.