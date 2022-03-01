Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

SSTK stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

