SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.49.
In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
