SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

