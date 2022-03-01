Sierra Wireless, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE SW opened at C$23.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$15.90 and a 1-year high of C$26.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.77.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.