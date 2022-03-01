SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

