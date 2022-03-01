Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 6.7%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $321.60 and last traded at $321.62. Approximately 8,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 923,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.89.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.