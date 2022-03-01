Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SSIC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

