SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBEA shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $3,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $976,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

