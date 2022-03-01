Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 512,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 220,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

