Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

