Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.