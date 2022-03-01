Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in February

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Snam stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 292,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
