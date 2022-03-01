Societe Generale Increases Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target to €125.60

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €118.80 ($133.48) to €125.60 ($141.12) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($134.83) to €129.00 ($144.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.30.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.27 on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

