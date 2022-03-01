Societe Generale Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 97

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.
RYCEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 7,326,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.