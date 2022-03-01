Societe Generale Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 97

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

RYCEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 7,326,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

