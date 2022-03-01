Societe Generale Raises Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €28.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.28 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

