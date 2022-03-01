Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 439,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,529. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
