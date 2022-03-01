Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 439,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,529. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.