Societe Generale Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $309.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $306.00. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

WDAY traded up $16.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.74. 220,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,720.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

