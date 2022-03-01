Somerset Trust Co Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.09. 28,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,961. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

