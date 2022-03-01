Somerset Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,941 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $137.43. 94,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

