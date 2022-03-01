Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
