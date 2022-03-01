Somerset Trust Co Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

