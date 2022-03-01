Somerset Trust Co Has $5.53 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.61. 32,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,164. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

