Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 99,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

