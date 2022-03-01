Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 91,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.