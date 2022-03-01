Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Price Target Increased to €228.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €224.00 ($251.69) to €228.00 ($256.18) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SPSAF stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
