Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Price Target Increased to €228.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €224.00 ($251.69) to €228.00 ($256.18) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPSAF stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

