Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.20 million, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $192.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRNE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 7,441,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

