Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.27.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
