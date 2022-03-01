Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

