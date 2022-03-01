Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,578. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

