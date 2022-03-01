S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $478.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.34. 233,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,309. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $325.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
