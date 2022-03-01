SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $180,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,397,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 219,980 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,089,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

