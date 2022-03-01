Spence Asset Management Has $79,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,480. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.