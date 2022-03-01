Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 8.6%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 69,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,954,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

