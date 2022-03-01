Splinterlands Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042773 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.93 or 0.06788067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.01 or 1.00093218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.