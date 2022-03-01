Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 1.21. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

