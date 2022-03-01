SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

