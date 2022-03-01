SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About SPYR (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.