Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.