Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.
Shares of SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
